    Golovkin named best pound-for-pound fighter of 2015

    09:35, 22 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The U.S. edition International Business Times summed up the results of the year 2015 and compiled a rating of the world's best pound-for-pound boxers.

    Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin tops the rating. ‘GGG’ is the world champion in middleweight category as per all main international boxing organizations, sports.kz reports.

    IBT rating :

    1. Gennady Golovkin (Kazakhstan)

    2. Roman Gonzales (Nicaragua)

    3. Andre Ward (U.S.)

    4. Canelo Alvarez (Mexico)

    5. Manny Pacquiao (Philippines)

    6. Sergey Kovalev (Russia)

    7. Guillermo Rigondeaux (Cuba)

    8. Terence Crawford (U.S.)

    Tags:
    Sport Gennady Golovkin News
