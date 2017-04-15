Golovkin named one of the Most Exciting Boxers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In his "Most Exciting Fighters Today" Boxingnews24.com's Angel Flowers talks about the most outstanding boxers of the present, Sports.kz reports.

Kazakh Gennady Golovkin was named best Pressure Fighter.

"The first fighter is Gennady Golovkin. While Golovkin lacks one punch knockout power of someone like Saul Alvarez, Golovkin is not hard to find inside a boxing ring. Other than his fight with David Lemieux, Golovkin does not really box, jab or retreat. Golovkin is entirely in your face using the jab just as a set up for his real weapon, big power shots which he throws practically more than anyone else. Even critics of Golovkin cannot say they saw a boring Golovkin fight for which he was the reason. The fight with Kell Brook although not really fair considering the weight class between the two was exciting. The fight with Curtis Stevens was exciting. In fact, the only fight people can arguably say was not exciting was his last fight with Daniel Jacobs, but this is more a knock on Jacobs since Golovkin was in his face all night," the article reads.

The journalist notes, that although Golovkin's PPV numbers are not good, it is unlikely that someone would turn off his fight on TV.

"Pressure fighters like Golovkin is what many people consider real boxing, no slick defense, no fancy footwork, just two men willing to stay toe to toe, something Golovkin does better than anyone. The fact that he received this spot over Shawn Porter, Sergey Kovalev, Ruslan Prodvodnikov should serve as notice what the general public thinks of his fighting style," Angel Flowers writes.