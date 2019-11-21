Golovkin no longer in WorldBoxingNews.net P4P Top 5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani middleweight Gennady Golovkin is ranked 6th in the updated version of the WorldBoxingNews.net pound-for-pound rankings of the world’s best boxers regardless of their weight class, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

At the top is Mexican Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez who elbowed aside Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko. Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue is placed 3rd.

In the previous version of the rankings Golovkin was ranked 5th.