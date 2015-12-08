Golovkin nominated for ‘Fighter of the Year’ title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) selected the nominees in various categories by year 2015 results, Sports.kz reports.

Among those nominated for “Fighter of the Year” title are: WBA (Super) and IBF (middleweight) champion, Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin; WBC middleweight champion, Mexican fighter Saúl Álvarez ; American boxer Floyd Mayweather-junior, who finished his career this year; WBC super-flyweight champion Roman Gonzalez and WBA (Super), WBO and IBF super heavyweight, British sportsman Tyson Fury.