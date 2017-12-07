Golovkin nominated for four The Best WBC-2017 titles

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Boxing Council (WBC) started a vote The Very Best of 2017 in the categories of: champion of the year, fight of the year, knockout of the year, exemplary champion, revelation of the year, prospect of the year, comeback of the year and revelation of the year, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstani unified WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin is nominated for the Boxer of the Year and Exemplary Champion titles, and his bout with Canelo - for the Fight of the Year and the Event of the Year.