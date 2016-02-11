Golovkin officially confirms his fight vs Dominic Wade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA/IBO/IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin took to his official VKontakte page and Instagram account to officially confirm his upcoming fight against Dominic Wade.

"It's official: Gennady Golovkin will fight vs. Dominic Wade at The Forum in Inglewood, California on April 23," the statement says.

Dominic Wade is an undefeated American professional boxer in the middleweight division. He is ranked 3rd by the IBF after Tureano Johnson and Gennady Golovkin.

"I'm happy to fight again at The Forum in front of my fans and friends in Los Angeles. Wade is a hungry competitor and I hope to give you a great fight," GGG wrote in the Instagram post.