Golovkin: Our fight with Canelo is the first step to history of boxing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM After an open workout in Las Vegas, Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) told journalists about the place of his upcoming fight with Mexican Saul Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) in the history of boxing, Sports.kz reports.

"This is a big fight not only for me and Canelo but for the boxing and sport. There were a lot of great boxers, many great fights - including in Mexico. Our fight is the first step to the history of boxing, we will bring boxing back to its position. Don't miss it's going to be a real fight!" he said.

The showdown between WBC/WBA/IBF/IBO Middleweight World Champion Gennady "GGG" Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) and lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) is scheduled for September 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.