Golovkin probably to hold fight in Astana, but no sooner than 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today at a meeting with fans in Astana, Gennady Golovkin told about his plans to hold a fight in Astana.

“A team of experts of the American HBO Channel arrived in Astana. Presently, they are gathering materials to make sure that Kazakhstan is able to hold this fight at a high level. To my mind, the fight could be organized in Kazakhsta, but no sooner than 2017,” said Golovkin.

According to him, the talks on the possibility of holding one of GGG’s fights in Astana during the EXPO-2017 are underway now.

“We are negotiating this issue now. Undoubtedly, we are keen on organizing a real boxing evening for our fans and let them enjoy the bouts of legendary champions. Our country deserves it,” added he.

Earlier it was reported that HBO experts came to Kazakhstan to shoot a special project about the world’s middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin. The major part of the shooting took place in Maikuduk, a district in Karaganda city, where Golovkin was born and grew up.