Golovkin proudly demonstrates IBF award

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33KOs) attended the 34th Annual Convention of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) in St. Petersburg, USA last week, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

At the event, Golovkin was awarded the Jersey Joe Walcott Award for outstanding achievements in 2016.



"Honored to receive this Jersey Walcott Award from IBF. Thank you for your support!" the Kazakh boxer tweeted sharing a snap of the award.







In 2016, Golovkin won two fights by knock-out against American Dominic Wade (18-1, 12KOs) and British Kell Brook (36-2, 25KOs).