    Golovkin ready for rematch with Canelo

    07:59, 23 June 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) doesn't rule out the possibility of a rematch with Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs), Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    During the press tour in New York Golovkin was asked about the possible rematch with Canelo.

    The Kazakhstani boxer said he is ready and believes that it is possible.

    Golovkin vs Alvarez fight is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas on September 16. It should be noted that as a side A in the negotiations only Canelo can claim a rematch with Golovkin.

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
