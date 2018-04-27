Golovkin ready to fight Canelo in September
"My intention is to fight three times a year, so if Saul is ready for September, then we will give the audience that fight. For now I am completely focused on this particular commitment [against Vanes Martirosyan]," Golovkin told Boxingscene.com.
"Today I can assure you that I am ready to face Martirosyan and most definitely to take the Tzeltal belt home. I already have the Huichol belt and now this jewel will join it. My body and my heart says I will respect it. This is a very great honor for me," Golovkin said.
"Vanes is a great fighter and I am sure that he will reach this commitment with all the intention of coming out with the victory, on May 5 there will be an authentic war with the purest Mexican style," he added.
Golovkin and Martirosyan are set to clash at the StubHub Center in Carson, California.