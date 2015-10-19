Golovkin received ring from WBC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin received a ring from the WBC after his recent fight against Canadian David Lemieux. Vesti.kz reports.

The fight was held in New York on October 18. G. Golovkin won the fight by TKO in the eighth round and added the IBF title to his WBC, IBO and WBA belts.

This victory was the 34 th one for undefeated Golovkin and 21 st in a row by KO.

After the fight Golovkin said that he wants the next fight against the winner of the Cotto-Alvarez bout. However, he does not think there is a reason to make it in a catch-weight.