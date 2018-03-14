  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Golovkin receives WBN Fighter of the Year 2017 award

    10:25, 14 March 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gennady Golovkin was presented with his fourth World Boxing News Fighter of the Year Award after he was voted the best over the holiday period, WBN reports.

    The 35-year-old Kazakh, who is currently preparing for his rematch with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez received the new trophy from his promoter Tom Loeffler and trainer Abel Sanchez.

    "Golovkin enjoyed another stellar year to pick up the only WBN Award voted for by the fans, adding to previous successes in 2013, 2014 and 2015," the article reads.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!