ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin has not moved in the P4P rankings by The Ring, Sports.kz informs.

American iconic boxing magazine The Ring published the updated P4P rankings as of June 27.

However, the top ten boxers have not moved in the rankings. Roman Gonzalez remains a leader, Sergei Kovalev is second and Gennady Golovkin is third.