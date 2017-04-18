  • kz
    Golovkin remains third in WBN's P4P Top 50

    10:00, 18 April 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Worldboxingnews.net has updated its pound for pound TOP-50 rating , Sports.kz reports.

    The first three remained unchanged: Andre Ward is first, Manny Pacquiao - second, and Gennady Golovkin is third.

    Vasil Lomachenko climbed from the sixth to the fourth place, moving Roman Gonzalez to the fifth.

    WBN's pound for pound rankings are based on world title wins, multi-weight titles, calibre of opponents, manner of victories, longevity and activity in a calendar year.

     

