Golovkin’s and Alvarez’s promoters started negotiations about possible fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gennady Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler told about a phone conversation he had had with the representatives of Alvarez.

According to LA Times, the talks on possible GGG vs. Alvarez bout have already started.

“Oskar (De La Hoya) called me some time ago and agreed to discuss the next super fight on the other day,” said Loeffler on Sunday evening.

Recall that 25-year-old Mexican middleweight fighter Saúl Álvarez beat 29-year-old British Amir Khan, after which he declared he was ready to fight against Gennady Golovkin.

“Big respect to all the fighters of today’s evening. I am ready, Canelo,” answered Golovkin in social media.