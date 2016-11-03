  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Golovkin’s birthday wishes to Buffer

    06:35, 03 November 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's boxer Gennady Golovkin congratulated Michael Buffer, the most known voice of box, on his 72nd birthday, Sports.kz wrote.

    "Happy birthday Michael, looking forward to many more fights together!  #LetsGetReadyToRumble", - Golovkin published a note and a photo together with the American ring announcer on his tweeter.

    "Let's get ready to rumble!" is the visiting card of Buffer which he uses before each match and uses since 1980s. He is best recognized for his powerful voice and the manner to announce the boxers' names. 

    Tags:
    Sport World News Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!