    Golovkin’s boxing gloves sold at 8 mln tenge at Borovoye charity auction

    17:21, 27 August 2016
    SHCHUCHINSK . KAZINFORM Boxing gloves of the world's unbeaten fighter Gennady Golovkin have been sold today at 8 mln tenge at the charity auction in Borovoye.

    The new owner of the gloves is well-known Kazakhstani businessman Raimbek Batalov.

    Recall that Golovkin (35-0, 32KO), who is the world’s middleweight champion as per WBA (Super), IBO, WBC и IBF, is training now for his upcoming bout vs. IBF middleweight champion Kell Brook (36-0, 25KO). The fight is scheduled for September 10 in London.

    The auction kicked off today after the 4th Charity Tour de Burabay 2016 aimed at raising 20 mln tenge for Kokshetau-based Akmola Reginal Children’s Hospital.

    The auction has already gathered 30 mln tenge.

