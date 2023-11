Golovkin's die-hard fan tattoos his image across his back

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A Karaganda resident named Denis tattooed the image of undefeated middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin from Kazakhstan across his back, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Skandal_krg Instagram account shared the photo of Denis's back noting that he is a huge fan of GGG who lives in his hometown Karaganda.



"Gennady has millions of fans, but only one of them tattooed the image of the Kazakhstani boxing legend across his back," the caption reads.



Some Instagram users praised the die-hard fan for such a brave decision, others, on the contrary, claimed that the tattoo has remote resemblance to the original.