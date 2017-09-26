  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Golovkin's ex-opponents Jacobs and Lemieux likely to meet in the ring

    18:19, 26 September 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British promoter Eddie Hearn believes that WBA ‘regular' middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs (32-2, 29 KOs) and former IBF middleweight champion David Lemieux (38-3, 33 KOs) can meet in the ring in the nearest future, Sports.kz reports.

    It should be mentioned that Jacobs signed with Hearn's Matchroom last week.

    Both Canadian and American boxers were stunned by WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

    Jacobs will face undefeated Luis Arias (18-0, 9 KOs) on November 11 in New York.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!