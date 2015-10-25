Golovkin’s next possible opponent Chris Eubank Jr stops Tony Jeter in round two in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD. KAZINFORM - Chris Eubank Jr returned to the ring with a swift victory over American Tony Jeter to retain his interim WBA middleweight title in Sheffield.

The Briton, 13 years younger at 26, had his man down with a minute remaining in the first round and finished off Jeter after 29 seconds of round two, BBC reported. It was Eubank Jr's first contest since winning the temporary title against Dmitry Chudinov in February. Eubank Jr is next set to face Ireland's Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan in December. "This was the warm-up fight," Eubank Jr told Sky Sports. "This is the fight that's getting me ready. This was getting rid of the ring rust and ready for December 12 against a man called Spike O'Sullivan. "It's going to be one hell of a fight. He's been talking a lot of mess and it's time for some punishment. It's going to be all-out war; I'm going to be going in there an absolute animal, I hope he's ready for it." Gavin McDonnell defended his European Super Bantamweight title with a unanimous decision against France's Jeremy Parodi, extending the 29-year-old Yorkshireman's unbeaten record to 16 fights.