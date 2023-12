ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American boxer Daniel Jacobs has defeated former world-title holder Sergio Mora to defend his World Boxing Association middleweight champion title.

Jacobs has won Mora by TKO in the second round, according to sports.kz. ] Jacobs won his 30th fight (27 - KOs) with one defeat in the professional ring. Mora lost his 4th bout having 28 victories (9 - KOs) and 2 losses.