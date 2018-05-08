  • kz
    Golovkin's promoter reveals next fight opponents

    11:21, 08 May 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tom Loeffler, the promoter of Gennady Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs), told Fightnews.com about the potential opponents for the Kazakhstani boxer, Sports.kz reports.

    In addition to a possible rematch vs. Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs), Loeffler also mentioned Ryota Murata (14-1, 11 KOs) and Jermall Charlo (27-0, 21 KOs). Murata holds WBA (Regular) middleweight title, while Charlo is WBC's mandatory challenger to face Golovkin.

     

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
