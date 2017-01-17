Golovkin's team plans to come to Astana during EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vice President of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation Viktor Demyanenko commented on the evening of boxing within the framework of the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"Everything was approved. We are planning to travel to Mexico for the final round of negotiations. We need to discuss the financial aspect of the future Convention. There are several issues that need to be clarified. This is a milestone for the country and that is why we want many champions to come. It is still unclear whether they will be able to make it or not. As for a match during the Convention, the discussions are underway. Golovkin's team is planning to come to Astana. If they expressed a wish to participate in the match, they will need the support of local authorities and the sports committee," Demyanenko said.