Golovkin's trainer mentions the only advantage of Canelo in rematch

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The trainer of Kazakh boxer Gennady "GGG' Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs), Abel Sanchez, commented on a potential rematch against Mexican Saul Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs), according to Sports.kz.

"We're looking forward to it, hopefully, Tom [Loeffler] and the Golden Boy team get something done so we can get back in the gym and get started. Both guys are going to have the layoff. The only advantage 'Canelo' has is that he's younger but Gennady's experience and his amateur experience, I think will carry him through any layoff like that. I think it all comes back quickly," Sanchez told BoxingScene.com.

The first fight between Golovkin and Alvarez that was held in Las Vegas on September 16 ended in a split draw. The GGG vs. Canelo rematch is expected to take place on May 5.