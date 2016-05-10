Golovkin stands 4th in World Boxing News P4P ranking, Canelo is 3rd

ASTANA. KAZINFORM WorldBoxingNews has announced the ranking of pound-for-pound boxers, where Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin holds the 4th position, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

Saul Alvarez's win over Amir Khan let him climb to the third line, having left behind Golovkin. Floyd Mayweather Jr., who earlier announced his wish to return to the ring, tops the ranking. Nicaraguan boxer Roman Gonzalez was placed the second.

Russian Sergey Kovalev, U.S. Terence Crawford, Filipino Nonito Doner, Cuban Guillermo Rigondeaux and U.S. Andre Ward are also among TOP-10 boxers of the world.

It is expected, that Saul Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will meet in the ring in September 2016. Earlier, the Mexican fighter accepted GGG's conditions and agreed to fight with him in a 160-pound category.