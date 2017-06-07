Golovkin still №1 of ESPN's top 10 P4P boxers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan has retained the top spot of the ESPN's weekly rankings of the top 10 P4P boxers, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Coming in second is his future opponent Saul ‘Canelo" Alvarez. Daniel Jacobs whom Golovkin defeated in a 12-round fight in March 2017 is ranked 3rd.



ESPN's top 10 boxers regardless of weight category:



1. Gennady Golovkin



2. Saul Alvarez



3. Daniel Jacobs



4. David Lemieux



5. Billy Joe Saunders



6. Andy Lee



7. Chris Eubank Jr.



8. Avtandil Khurtsidze



9. Sergey Derevyanchenko



10. Ryota Murata