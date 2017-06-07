  • kz
    Golovkin still №1 of ESPN's top 10 P4P boxers

    10:19, 07 June 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan has retained the top spot of the ESPN's weekly rankings of the top 10 P4P boxers, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Coming in second is his future opponent Saul ‘Canelo" Alvarez. Daniel Jacobs whom Golovkin defeated in a 12-round fight in March 2017 is ranked 3rd.

    ESPN's top 10 boxers regardless of weight category:

    1. Gennady Golovkin

    2. Saul Alvarez

    3. Daniel Jacobs

    4. David Lemieux

    5. Billy Joe Saunders

    6. Andy Lee

    7. Chris Eubank Jr.

    8. Avtandil Khurtsidze

    9. Sergey Derevyanchenko

    10. Ryota Murata

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
