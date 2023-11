ASTANA. KAZINFORM - ESPN has released the update rankings of boxers regardless of their weight category, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

Nicaraguan boxer Roman Gonzalez rules the rankings. Coming in at №2 is Kazakhstani undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin. Russian fighter Sergey Kovalev rounds out the top 3.

Andre Ward and Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez are ranked 4th and 5th respectively.