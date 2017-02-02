  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Golovkin still 4th in The Ring's P4P ratings

    12:45, 02 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ring magazine has released the updated ratings of the world's best boxers regardless of their weight category, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Unified middleweight champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin retained his 4th spot in the ratings.

    Roman Gonzalez from Nicaragua still dominates the P4P ratings of the best boxers. American Andre Ward is ranked second. Rounding out the top 3 is Sergey Kovalev from Russia.

    Terence Crawford and Vasyl Lomachenko are placed 5th and 6th accordingly.

    Guillermo Rigondeaux, Canelo Alvarez and Shinsuke Yamanaka also made it into the top 10.

    Japanese Naoya Inoue elbowed aside Carl Frampton and climbed to the 10th spot in the ratings.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!