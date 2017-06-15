  • kz
    Golovkin still plans to bring big fight to Kazakhstan

    07:52, 15 June 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Despite failing to reach a deal with Billy Joe Saunders (24-0, 12 KOs) on a fight in June at the Astana EXPO-2017, Gennady Golovkin's (37-0, 33 KO's) still hopes to bring a grandiose duel to his country, Sports.kz reports.

    - I still want to bring a big fight to Kazakhstan - it's very important for my country, and for me. People there want to see a big fight, big names, but right now I have a fight with Canelo. Maybe, and I hope, after this fight, I will come to Kazakhstan with another one," Golovkin told The Ring.

    EXPO 2017 Astana Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin Top Story
