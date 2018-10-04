Golovkin surprises hockey fans in Astana
08:47, 04 October 2018
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin surprised Astana residents by showing up at HC Barys vs CSKA Moscow match in the Kazakh capital on Wednesday (October 3), Kazinform reports.
In a short video which Golovkin posted on his Instagram account he is greeted by a crowd of people who came to watch the hockey match ecstatic to see the boxing superstar there.
"Thank you to everyone for a warm welcome at home!" Golovkin commented on the video.
Sadly for the local hockey fans, Golovkin's presence at the match didn't help Barys win as it lost to CSKA 2:3.
Рахмет всем за тёплую встречу дома!
