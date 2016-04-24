Golovkin thanks fans for support after beating Wade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After defeating IBF mandatory challenger Dominic Wade at The Forum in LA, Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin thanked his fans for support.

"Thanks to my fans in California and in Kazakhstan. Rakhmet sizge (Thank you in Kazakh)," said Golovkin right after the fight, also expressing gratitude to his team.

Recall that Triple G (35-0, 32 KOs) demolished American Dominic Wade (18-1, 12 KOs) in two rounds at The Forum in Inglewood, California and celebrated his 16th consecutive middleweight title defense.