  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Golovkin to be named WBN Fighter of the Year for third consecutive year

    17:41, 05 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It looks like Kazakhstan's undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin will be crowned as the WBN Fighter of the Year 2015 for the third consecutive year.

    According to sports.kz, 9,000 boxing fans have participated in the poll at Worldboxingnews.net so far. 94% of respondents cast their vote for Gennady Golovkin.
    Coming in at 2nd place is Tyson Fury who got only 2% of votes.
    Floyd Mayweather Jr., James DeGale, Saul Alvarez and Roman Gonzalez scored 1% of votes apiece.
    Hurry up you can still cast your vote as voting closes tomorrow.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!