Golovkin to be named WBN Fighter of the Year for third consecutive year

It looks like Kazakhstan's undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin will be crowned as the WBN Fighter of the Year 2015 for the third consecutive year.

According to sports.kz, 9,000 boxing fans have participated in the poll at Worldboxingnews.net so far. 94% of respondents cast their vote for Gennady Golovkin.

Coming in at 2nd place is Tyson Fury who got only 2% of votes.

Floyd Mayweather Jr., James DeGale, Saul Alvarez and Roman Gonzalez scored 1% of votes apiece.

