Golovkin to fight next at EXPO 2017?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin will hold his next fight in Astana on June 17, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It was announced by Kazakhstan TV Channel which aired Gennady Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs fight at Madison Square Garden in NYC live.



The date of Golovkin's next fight coincides with the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in the Kazakh capital. Golovkin is the official ambassador of the upcoming grandiose event.



As a reminder, Golovkin defeated Daniel Jacobs in the 12-round fight and retained the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight titles.



Earlier there were rumors that Golovkin might fight WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders this summer.