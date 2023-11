ASTANA. KAZINFORM At an invitation of Atyrau Regional Physical Culture and Sport Department, world-famous Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin is coming to Atyrau soon.

As the press service of Atyrau Football Club informs, the sportsman is arriving June 29 for giving master classes to young local boxers. Golovkin will also attend Atyrau-Tobol football match at Munaishy stadium.