Golovkin to host autograph signings for fans in Las Vegas

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA, IBO and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin from Kazakhstan will visit Las Vegas in order to attend Mexican Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez and British Amir Khan fight, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Prior to the much-anticipated fight Golovkin will have a meet-up with his fans and sign autographs for them.

"VEGAS: Meet me and get my autograph TODAY @FODCaesars and @FODVenetian. Info: https://ow.ly/RjvzK See you soon!" Golovkin wrote in his Twitter account.

The two autograph signings will take place at Field of Dreams stores on May 6.