Golovkin to knock Lemieux out in 4th round - Sanchez

Abel Sanchez, the coach of the WBA middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, predicts that Kazakhstani boxer will win IBF Champion David Lemieux ahead of schedule, Sports.kz reports citing Boxing Scene.

"In the first round both sportsmen will be wary of each other. In the second round Golovkin will use jab and will be pot shoting Lemieux. The third round will favor both sportsmen and in the fourth round Golovkin will knock Lemieux out," the website reads. Golovkin-Lemieux fight is scheduled for October 17 in New York at Madison Square Garden arena.