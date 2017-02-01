  • kz
    Golovkin to spar with rising star of American boxing

    07:31, 01 February 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33KOs) will have a sparring with 20-year-old American super middleweight prospect David Benavidez (32-1, 29 KOs), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The sparring with the rising star will be held ahead of Golovkin's fight with WBA (Regular) champion Daniel Jacobs.

    The Golovkin vs. Jacobs showdown is set to take place at the Madison Square Garden in New York on March 18.

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
