Golovkin tops Decisión Dividida’s P4P ranking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Decisión Dividida web portal published P4P Boxers ranking for November 2016, Sports.kz reported.

Gennady Golovkin (36-0) who is going to hold his next fight March 18 in New York tops the ranking. Daniel Jakobs will be his opponent.

Nicaraguan sportsman Roman Gonzalez (46-0) stands the second and Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (7-1) is the third. Those among the Top 10 boxers are Sergey Kovalev (30-1-1), American Andre Ward (31-0), Mexican Saul Alvarez (48-1-1), Philippian Manny Pacquiao (59-6-2), Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko (64-4) and Puerto Rican boxer Miguel Cotto (40-5).