Golovkin tops P4P rankings by IBtimes.com

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Business Times online news publication released its P4P rankings, Sports.kz informs.

A leader of their P4P rankings was named Kazakhstani champion Genaady Golovkin.

"GGG deserves to be on the top because he is not just winning, he is winning easily. He has a streak of 22 victories by KO, and even top contender David Lemieux did not like such. Golovkin's defense will be tested soon in his next fight against Kell Brook," IBtimes.com said.

Kell Brook was placed ninth in the rankings.