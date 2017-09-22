  • kz
    Golovkin tops WBN P4P rankings

    18:50, 22 September 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM For the first time in his career Kazakh IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin has topped the WorldBoxingNews.net list of the best pound-for-pound boxers, Sports.kz reports.

    Changes in the ranking took place after the split draw in the GGG-Alvarez fight and news about Andre Ward's retirement were announced.

    Following Gennady in the top 3 are Terence Crawford and Vasil Lomachenko. TOP-15 looks as follows:

    1. Gennady Golovkin
    2. Terence Crawford
    3. Vasil Lomachenko
    4. Saul Alvarez
    5. Mikey Garcia
    6. Guillermo Rigondeaux
    7. Miguel Cotto
    8. Naoya Inoue
    9. Keith Thurman
    10. Jorge Linares
    11. Juan Francisco Estrada
    12. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
    13. Donnie Nietes
    14. Leo Santa Cruz
    15. Anthony Joshua

    WBN's P4P rankings are based on world title wins, multi-weight titles, calibre of opponents, manner of victories, longevity, and activity in a calendar year.

     

