Golovkin tops WBN's top 10 middleweights in the world

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin has climbed to the top of the WorldBoxingNews.net top 10 middleweights in the world, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Ranked 2nd is Golovkin's future opponent Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez. Daniel Jacobs whom Golovkin defeated in a 12-round fight this March was placed 3rd.



"The world's premiere middleweight and current holder of four of the five titles on offer. An easy rating," WBN said of Golovkin.



WBN's Top 10 middleweights in the world:



1. Gennady Golovkin



2. Canelo Alvarez



3. Daniel Jacobs



4. Jermall Charlo



5. Billy Joe Saunders



6. David Lemieux



7. Martin Murray



8. Andy Lee



9. Avtandil Khurtsidze



10. Sebastian Heiland