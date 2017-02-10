Golovkin training in Big Bear

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A new video of Gennady Golovkin's training for his fight with Daniel Jacobs was published. It was shot in Big Bear training camp in California, GGG's official group on vk.com reads.

WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) is intensively preparing for his fight with American Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29 KO), in March this year at the legendary Madison Square Garden.

Many athletes choose this camp for the altitude and fresh air. According to GGG's trainer Abel Sanchez, the boxer likes Big Bear likes its solitude and that it lets him to focus on training, plus the nature here is somewhat similar to Kazakhstan.





"It's a special place, the altitude matters, but what's also important is the solitude it gives. Maybe it's even more important, as there is nothing to do but train and be serious about what you do. Nobody bothers you here... It fits Gennady. When he first arrived six years ago he fell in love with these conditions. Most of all it reminds him of his homeland - the trees, the weather..." says the trainer.

Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) vs. Daniel Jacobs (32- 1, 29 KOs) fight is scheduled for March 18th in Madison Square Garden.