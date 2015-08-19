Golovkin v Lemieux fight popularity hits records

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The fight Golovkin v Lemieux scheduled for October 17 at Madison Square Garden in New York is hitting all the records. More than 15 thousand tickets have already been sold within a week. In the main fight of the show the middleweight leader Gennady Golovkin (33-0, 30KO's) will fight against Canadian David Lemieux (34-2, 31KO's), Sports.kz says.

"More than 15 thousand tickets have already been sold. This is a new pre sale record. We will provide additional seats for the viewers,", Executive Vice President of the arena Joel Fisher told. HBO subscribers will pay 49.95 US dollars for viewing the fight.