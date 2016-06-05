Golovkin visited Almaty cancer center to support his little fans

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin has responded to an invitation from an Almaty-based children's cancer center and visited his little fans, Sports.kz reports citing Aigul Absametova, who published this information on her Facebook account.

"Dreams come true, especially, children's dreams. Just believe. Our children's dream became a reality today, when world's middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin came to us and wished soonest recovery to our little patients! Now they will be even stronger to knockout their terrible diseases! The expectation of a miracle has already brought good results. Rustam was paralyzed, but thanks to presents from Gennady and the meeting with him, he could shake hands with his hero! Unfortunately, Gennady's assistants did not tell him about our numerous requests about organization of a meeting. Today he postponed all his plans and came to our hospital! We were sure that the man who reflected glory on Kazakhstan will definitely come to see his little fans. His only request was no mass media during the meeting. We hope now that all the children who saw Gennady today will recover soon! Thank you, GGG for being with us today" the post reads.



According to the information on her account, Aigul Absametova works for the Amila Community Organization which helps children diagnosed with cancer.