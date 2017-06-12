Golovkin visits Shymbulak

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unified WBA, IBF, WBC, IBO Middleweight Champion Gennady "GGG" Golovkin has visited the Southern capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Gennady's brother Maxim has posted a photo from the ski resort on his Instagram page.

⛰🏔🗻 Публикация от Gmg Max (@gmg_max) Июн 11 2017 в 9:17 PDT

Earlier on June 7, famous boxer opened a sports complex named after him in his hometown of Karaganda.

Golovkin is also expected to present a playground to Karaganda in the framework of "Tugan Zher" program.