    Golovkin visits Shymbulak

    07:44, 12 June 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unified WBA, IBF, WBC, IBO Middleweight Champion Gennady "GGG" Golovkin has visited the Southern capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Gennady's brother Maxim has posted a photo from the ski resort on his Instagram page.

    ⛰🏔🗻

    Публикация от Gmg Max (@gmg_max) Июн 11 2017 в 9:17 PDT

    Earlier on June 7, famous boxer opened a sports complex named after him in his hometown of Karaganda.

    Golovkin is also expected to present a playground to Karaganda in the framework of "Tugan Zher" program.

