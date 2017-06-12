Golovkin visits Shymbulak
07:44, 12 June 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unified WBA, IBF, WBC, IBO Middleweight Champion Gennady "GGG" Golovkin has visited the Southern capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
Gennady's brother Maxim has posted a photo from the ski resort on his Instagram page.
⛰🏔🗻
Публикация от Gmg Max (@gmg_max) Июн 11 2017 в 9:17 PDT
Earlier on June 7, famous boxer opened a sports complex named after him in his hometown of Karaganda.
Golovkin is also expected to present a playground to Karaganda in the framework of "Tugan Zher" program.