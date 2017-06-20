  • kz
    Golovkin vs Alvarez fight ticket price revealed

    22:33, 20 June 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The ticket prices for the fight between Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) have been published on ESPN.com website, Sports.kz reports.

    On Thursday, the tickets will go on sale on T-MobileArena.com and AXS.com. The cheapest is $300, whereas the most expensive is $5,000. Moreover, there are the following price categories: $500, $700, $800, $1,500, $2,000 and $2,500. The price does not include additional fees.

    The Canelo vs Golovkin fight will be held at T Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, on September 16.

     

