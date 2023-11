ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sky Sports has announced voting for the 'best fight of 2016' aired by the British TV channel, Sports.kz wrote. In the list are Whyte v Chisora, Golovkin v Brook, Crolla v Barosso, Bellew v Makabu, Kovalev v Ward.

The flight between Golovkin and Brook was aired on Sky Sports pay-per-view. It was reported by the TV channel that the sales of the fight amounted to 500 thousand PPV.