Golovkin vs Canelo fight sells out

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The upcoming showdown between WBC, IBO, IBF and WBA middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) from Kazakhstan and middleweight champ Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) from Mexico has officially sold out, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Despite the fact that ticket prices varied between $300 and $5,000, all tickets were sold out.



Golovkin vs. Canelo fight is scheduled to be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 16.