  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Golovkin vs Canelo fight venue revealed

    22:56, 22 February 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The fight between Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin and Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez will be held in Las Vegas, Sportinform cites ex-member of the Kazakh Majilis Mukhtar Tinikeyev.

    "Hurrah!!! Gennady just called me and said that the city to host the May 5 fight has been announced - it will be LAS VEGAS!" Mukhtar Tinikeyev posted on Facebook.
     

    It is to be recalled that holder of the WBC, WBA, IBF middleweight titles Gennady Golovkin and ex-champion Saul Alvarez will face each other in a rematch on May 5.

    The first match between Golovkin and Alvarez took place on September 16 last year and ended in a controversial draw. Since that moment, the teams of the boxers have negotiated on a rematch.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!